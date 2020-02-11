Spruce Mountain School District Board of Directors Meeting

6 p.m. Thursday, February 13

Spruce Mountain High School

Policy committee will meet at 5 p.m.

School board meeting agenda

  1. Call to order
  2. Pledge of allegiance
  3. Attendance
  4. Adjustments to the agenda
  5. Approval of meeting minutes

5.1. January 30, 2019 – School Board Meeting Minutes

  1. Communications/correspondence
  2. Public comments
  3. Board comments
  4. Superintendent’s report

9.1. Scott Albert

  1. Administrator reports
  2. Board chair’s report

11.1. Bob Staples

  1. Committee reports
  2. Policy
  3. Old business
  4. New business

15.1. Vote to authorize amendments to M.S.M.A. Workers’ compensation insurance declaration of trust and indemnity agreement

15.2. Retirement notification from Marianne O’Donnell – Ed Tech II at SMMS (effective 4/18/2020)

15.3. Budget overview – regular education accounts

15.3.1. Spruce Mountain Middle School/Co-Curricular

15.3.2. Spruce Mountain High School/Co-Curricular

15.3.3. Transportation

15.3.4. Facilities and maintenance

15.3.5. Debt service and other commitments

15.3.6. Food service

15.3.7. Adult education

15.3.8. All other accounts

  1. Appointments

16.1. Co-curricular appointments

  1. Other business
  2. Calendar / announcements

❖ Feb. 27, 6 p.m.: regular school board meeting at Spruce Mountain Primary School

➢ Finance committee will meet at 5 p.m.

■ Board review/revenue session FY 21 budget

❖ March 12, 6 p.m.: regular board meeting at Spruce Mountain Elementary School

➢ Policy committee will meet at 5 p.m.

■ Board review/revenue session FY 21 budget

❖ March 19: SNOW DATE for budget overview session (ONLY IF NEEDED)

  1. Adjournment

