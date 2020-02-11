Spruce Mountain School District Board of Directors Meeting
6 p.m. Thursday, February 13
Spruce Mountain High School
Policy committee will meet at 5 p.m.
School board meeting agenda
- Call to order
- Pledge of allegiance
- Attendance
- Adjustments to the agenda
- Approval of meeting minutes
5.1. January 30, 2019 – School Board Meeting Minutes
- Communications/correspondence
- Public comments
- Board comments
- Superintendent’s report
9.1. Scott Albert
- Administrator reports
- Board chair’s report
11.1. Bob Staples
- Committee reports
- Policy
- Old business
- New business
15.1. Vote to authorize amendments to M.S.M.A. Workers’ compensation insurance declaration of trust and indemnity agreement
15.2. Retirement notification from Marianne O’Donnell – Ed Tech II at SMMS (effective 4/18/2020)
15.3. Budget overview – regular education accounts
15.3.1. Spruce Mountain Middle School/Co-Curricular
15.3.2. Spruce Mountain High School/Co-Curricular
15.3.3. Transportation
15.3.4. Facilities and maintenance
15.3.5. Debt service and other commitments
15.3.6. Food service
15.3.7. Adult education
15.3.8. All other accounts
- Appointments
16.1. Co-curricular appointments
- Other business
- Calendar / announcements
❖ Feb. 27, 6 p.m.: regular school board meeting at Spruce Mountain Primary School
➢ Finance committee will meet at 5 p.m.
■ Board review/revenue session FY 21 budget
❖ March 12, 6 p.m.: regular board meeting at Spruce Mountain Elementary School
➢ Policy committee will meet at 5 p.m.
■ Board review/revenue session FY 21 budget
❖ March 19: SNOW DATE for budget overview session (ONLY IF NEEDED)
- Adjournment
