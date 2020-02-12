Suppers

CHESTERVILLE — CANCELLED – Benefit Spaghetti Supper, Saturday, February 15, at the Chesterville Town Office has been cancelled. 778-6978 For more information or to make a donation, contact Linda Gramlich, [email protected] or 207-778-3156

JAY — Feb 22 at the V.F.W. on 64 Jewell St. in Jay from 4 p.m. -7 p.m. There will be a benefit dinner for Megan, the child that got hit by a plow truck in Canton; your generous donations will be greatly appreciated. There will be a raffle and a 50/50 Please help this family that has been financially burdened .Donations will be accepted .Contact for more information Sheril 207-778-0496

EAST WILTON — On Saturday, February 15, there will be a public supper at the Harland M. Harnden, Masonic Hall, 70 Bryant Road, East Wilton, from 5 until 6:30 p.m. The menu will be ham, potatoes, vegetables, rolls, and assorted home made pies and beverages. The cost is $9 for adults and $5 for those under the age of 12. For more information, you may call 778-2354.

NEW PORTLAND —The Western Mountains Baptist Church, located at 928 Carrabassett Road in New Portland, is hosting a Family Fun Day on February 16. Immediately following the 10 a.m. worship service, a bon fire will be set up for roasting hot dogs and marshmallows. A potluck lunch will also be provided. The church will provide hotdogs, marshmallows, hot chocolate and a place to get warm before and after sliding down Gilmore Hill. The outdoor fun will begin around 11 a.m. The public is invited to join in on all the fun, food and fellowship.

VFW

JAY — Frank L. Mitchell VFW Post 3335, located at 64 Jewell St in Jay is now open to the public. Activities are karaoke on Mondays from 6-9 p.m., cribbage on Wednesdays at 6 p.m., live music and dancing on Thursdays at 7 p.m., Public Supper on Fridays at 5 p.m.

Luncheon

FARMINGTON —Trinity United Methodist Church, 612 Farmington Falls Road. Fish Chowder Luncheon, Wednesday, February 12, February 19, February 26, from 11:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. Price: Free —Donations accepted. Everyone is invited for this free luncheon every Wednesday through the months of Jan. and Feb. The luncheon is only cancelled if the weather is bad for travelling. When the RSU 9 cancels so do we. No school, no chowder! Call Debbie at 778-3921 to answer questions.

Children’s Fest

FARMINGTON — The Franklin County Children’s Task Force will be holding its annual Children’s Festival from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. on February 15 at the Mt. Blue Campus! The Children’s Festival is an opportunity for families to break up the winter blues and get out enjoying a day of free activities. This year at the festival there will be a low cost food court, cookie decorating, hands-on activities, music, entertainment, and more! Come on out and watch as your child(s) eyes light up with excitement. We look forward to seeing you there. Remember, February 15 at the Mt. Blue Campus is where all the action will be. Enter through door 5 (a side door near the gym). For more information please call 778-6960 or email [email protected]

Dance

REGION — The Franklin County Children’s Task Force will be holding two simultaneous Father Daughter Dances again this year on Saturday March 7, from 6 – 9 p.m. One dance will take place at the Spruce Mountain Middle School Gym, and the other will take place in the more northern area of Franklin County at the Strong Elementary School Gym. Anyone wishing to purchase advance tickets may do so beginning in February at the Children’s Task Force in Farmington, the Flower Barn in Jay, the White Elephant in Strong, and/or Edmunds Market in Kingfield. One ticket covers both Father and his daughter(s).

The event is for fathers and daughters of any age. There will be a DJ and photographer at both events. Cost for tickets is $12 in advance and $15 at the door. Fathers and their daughters are encouraged to come and dance the night away, enjoy give-away prizes and each other’s company. For more information or to donate to our drawings and dress giveaway, please contact the Franklin County Children’s Task Force at 778-6960, email our Community Coordinator [email protected] or stop by our office at 113 Church Street in Farmington.

Farmer’s Market

FARMINGTON — Due to renewed interest in customers and vendors, the Farmington Grange has decided to continue the Winter Farmers Market on an altered schedule. Starting Feb 8, the Market will meet on EVEN dates, on Saturdays; in essence, every other Saturday. The times will be the same, 10-1. Due to agreement with the post office, we have more parking available this year, next to the hall, during market hours. When the post office closes at 11, even more parking spaces are available. It should be noted that vendors need to bring their products in before 10, so people should not count on parking close to the building before 10. Some vendors have decided to take the rest of the winter off, but new vendors have joined.

Anyone wishing to be a vendor at the market should contact Bonnie Clark at 778-1416. Child vendors are encouraged to participate at no fee. Root vegetables are still available, frozen vegetables, cheesecakes, all types of meats and poultry, fresh eggs, pickles, jams, sauces, syrups, dried herbs, etc. Baked goodies, breads and sweets. Medicinal items, soaps, lotions, baskets, crafts, fiber art, and much , much more. There is free coffee and tea, board games are available, the fires are roaring, and plenty of good socializing. Please join us. The Farmington Grange Hall is located at 124 Bridge Street in West Farmington, just across the bridge from Main Street, to the right.

