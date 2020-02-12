SALEM — The Mt. Abram boys basketball team will play in Augusta for the first time since 1999 after defeating Buckfield 70-59 in a Class C South preliminary Wednesday.

The Roadrunners’ (12-6) balanced attack was led by Hunter Warren, who recorded a team-high 16 points. Nate Luce and Adam Luce provided 15 and 14 points, respectively, and Kenyon Pillsbury contributed another 10 points for sixth-seeded Mt. Abram.

Tyler Gammon posted a game-high 28 points for No. 11 Buckfield (8-10). Only four players made the scoring column as Max White drained 15 points and Gavin Charest pitched in with 14 points.

MONMOUTH 62, OLD ORCHARD BEACH 53: Gabe Martin scored 13 second-half points as No. 9 Monmouth Academy (11-8) rallied from a 31-24 halftime deficit to win a Class C South prelim against the No. 8 Seagulls (9-10) in Old Orchard Beach.

Martin sank a 3-pointer in the third quarter, helping the Mustangs take a 41-38 lead. Martin got 10 points in the fourth quarter and Monmouth made 11 of 18 free throws.

Martin finished with 20 points. Hayden Fletcher added 15 and Brock Bates had 14.

Ryan Crockett scored 32 for Old Orchard Beach, pushing him past 1,000 for his career. He now has 1,002 points through his junior season.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

BANGOR 50, LEWISTON 31: The Blue Devils’ season came to an end with a Class AA North quarterfinal loss to the Rams in Bangor.

Lewiston, the sixth seed, finishes the season with a 5-14 record. Third-seeded Bangor (13-6) advances to face No. 2 Portland in the semifinals.

BOYS HOCKEY

GREELY 9, MT. ARARAT/LISBON/MORSE 1: Andy Moore recorded two goals and two assists, and Alex Wallace had two goals and one assist for the Rangers (12-3-1) in a win over Mt. Ararat/Lisbon/Morse (1-13-1) in Falmouth.

Alex Witwicki scored for Mt. Ararat.

MESSALONSKEE 9, CAPITAL REGION 2: Dylan Cunningham scored four times and added an assist in the Eagles’ win over the Hawks in Waterville.

Bryce Crowell added two goals and an assist for Messalonskee, and Evan Hurtubise had a goal and an assist. Brady Doucette and Beh Hellen also scored.

Max Thamert and Colman Watson scored for Capital Region (Maranacook/Winthrop/Madison/Spruce Mountain/Lawrence). Cam Jordan had two assists.

Mitchell Grant made 28 saves for Messalonskee (9-6-1) and Thomas Thornton and Adrian O’Connell combined to make 38 saves for the Hawks (2-14).

UNIFIED BASKETBALL

OXFORD HILLS 48, SACOPEE VALLEY 33: The Vikings (3-1) conquered the Hawks (0-1) in Hiram.

Caleb Brown paced Oxford Hills with a game-high 17 points, while Noah Jolley contributed eight points.

Destiny Webb, Brieana Smith, Blake Smith and Bryan Stone each had eight points for Sacopee Valley in the losing effort.

