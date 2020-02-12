AUBURN – The Maine Gladiators will be holding the 48th annual Lion’s Youth Hockey Tournament this Friday night to Monday. The Opening Ceremonies will be this Saturday at 10:30 a.m. at the Norway Savings Bank Arena in Auburn.

This year more than 450 hockey players aged 4-15 years old from all over Maine and New Hampshire will be competing. Teams from Augusta, Gorham, Portland, Waterville, and Henniker, New Hampshire will join the local Maine Gladiator teams for a fun filled weekend of competition. This rich tradition continues to extend its record of being the longest running youth hockey tournament in the country.

In addition to first and second place prizes in each division, a multitude of raffle prizes and special sportsmanship awards and scholarships will be given out thanks to the many local sponsors of the tournament, including the local referee association. The Maine Gladiators would especially like to recognize the Spectrum Healthcare Group for being the major sponsor of the tournament this year.

The Maine Gladiators are excited to have so many talented young hockey players playing in this annual tournament, knowing that each participant will be creating friendships and memories that will last a life time.

The complete schedule for this year’s Lion’s Tournament can be found on the Maine Gladiators’ website at www.mainegladiators.com.

