LEWISTON – Fernand Raymond Landry, 98 of Lewiston died Feb. 9, 2020 at d’Youville Pavilion. He was born in Lewiston April 5, 1921, a son of the late Pierre and Marie (Lebel) Landry. He was educated in local schools and later served his country in the U.S. Army during World War II. He served in Northern France in the medical unit as a dental technician. He was very proud of his service to his country. Fernand married his true love, Lucette M. Lamontagne on July 17, 1948, together they raised their three daughters, Patricia, Diane and Jeanne. Lucette predeceased him on Nov. 26, 2012. He co-owned Twin City dental lab and worked with various dentists. He loved his job and retired at the age of 65 but continued to work for the business until he was 85 years old.Fernand was a member of the Elks club, was on the board of directors for The Lewiston Housing Authority, the Holy Family school board, he was also in a golf and bowling league, was on the board of directors at Peoples Bank, a member of the Exchange Club, where he was past president, and was also on the supervisory committee for the Holy Family Credit Union.He loved taking care of his beautiful flower and vegetable gardens and also loved spending every moment he could with his family. In September 2019 he was honored by Honor Flight of Maine to take a trip to Washington D.C.He is survived by his three daughters, Patricia Ouellette and her husband Jerry, Diane Plourde and husband Richard, and Jeanne King and her husband Skip; his six grandchildren, Michael, Craig, Tara, Marisa, Matthew and Meagan; and his five great-grandchildren, Aiden, Dacyn, Courtney, Addison and Amelia.He was predeceased by two brothers and two sisters. For several years he lived at Montello Heights and enjoyed his time there. The family would like to thank the caring staff at d’Youville Pavilion and the hospice staff at Androscoggin Home Health Care and Hospice .You are invited to offer condolences and pay tribute to Fernand’s life by visiting his guestbook at www.thefortingrouplewiston.comVisitation Fortin Lewiston Thursday, Feb. 13 from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. and Friday morning from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. A mass of Christian burial will be celebrating on Friday, Feb. 14 at 11 a.m. at Holy Family Church. Committal will Follow at St. Peter’s Cemetery.Arrangements are under the care and direction of the Fortin Group Funeral Homes, Cremation and Monument Services 70 Horton St., Lewiston 784-4584. Those wishing to make donations in Fernand’s memory may do so toHonor Flight of MaineP.O. Box 1770Portland ME 04104

