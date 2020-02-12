LEWISTON – Richard Earl Wood, 84, of New Gloucester, passed away on Feb. 5, 2020 at CMMC in Lewiston.

He was born on Dec. 16, 1935 to parents, Earl and Mildred Wood.

Richard was a member of the Lewiston Eagles Club, the Lewiston Elks Club. He was also a mason and served as past Worshipful Master of Tranquil Lodge in Auburn.

He enjoyed fishing, crossword puzzles, and was an avid TV watcher.

Richard worked for Downelly Manufacturing, and also worked at Beaconway Fabrics with his wife.

He was predeceased by his wife, Shirley Ann Wood; and a brother, Joseph Francis Wood.

Surviving him are his daughter, Jennifer Mildred Wood, son, Lance Richard Wood; grandchildren, Helena Marion Gilligan, Michael Joseph Gilligan III; siblings, Barbara Bailey, Joyce McCormick, and Ronald “Butch” Wood.

Services will be held on Saturday Feb. 15 at Funeral Alternatives, 25 Tampa St., Lewiston. A masonic funeral service will take place at 2 p.m., followed by a gathering at the funeral home until 4 p.m.

