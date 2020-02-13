Those who value liberty, independence and the right of parents to make the best decision for their children must vote “yes” on Question 1.

The other side says mandatory vaccinations are needed to prevent diseases such as pertussis, measles, mumps and chicken pox. But those are not diseases, they are week-long illnesses which leave people with a lifetime of immunity. Diabetes, asthma, seizure disorder, cancer, hypothyroidism and autism — those are real diseases that never leave us and require a lifetime of prescriptions. Sadly, it’s those conditions that are afflicting young people today.

I have worked in health care for 30 years and have witnessed a marked decline in children’s health, despite ever-increasing vaccinations. According to the Centers for Disease Control, 52% of children are chronically ill; one generation ago it was 12.5%. That dramatic increase occurred simultaneously with a tripling of vaccines, from 23 to 69 doses. Whether there is a connection remains to be determined and I’ll leave it to others to come to their own conclusions.

But I will say this: independent studies consistently show unvaccinated children to be significantly healthier than those vaccinated, in every parameter studied. Apparently, good health cannot be injected.

If the goal is healthy children, perhaps we should be modeling legislation around the lifestyle habits of that healthier subset, rather than removing medical and religious freedoms.

If that law is not overturned, people’s right to make their own medical decisions will be prohibited.

I will help to maintain medical freedom in Maine by voting “yes” on Question 1.

Donna Dodge, Denmark

