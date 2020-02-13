AUBURN – Jeannette Caron 88, a resident of Main Street passed away peacefully Tuesday Feb. 11, 2020 with her loving family by her side at her residence.

She was born in Lewiston Nov. 1, 1931 the daughter of Francis and Eva (Nadeau) Gilbert.

Jeannette was a member of the Immaculate Heart of Mary Parish at Sacred Heart Church. She was an avid sports fan enjoying hockey, baseball, football, and basketball. She also loved animals, and she adored Elvis. She loved camping especially at Old Orchard Beach. She especially enjoyed spending time with her granddaughters, Natalie and Tiffany Caron. Everyone will never forget Jeannette’s hearty laugh.

Survivors include four sons, Richard and Ronald of Sabattus, Donald and Mary Lutz of Auburn, and Paul and Cindy of Minot; one brother, Robert Gilbert of Washington, D.C.; also surviving are nine grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.

Besides her parents she was predeceased by her husband, Reggie; one sister, Irene Pelletier, and one brother, Roger Gilbert.

A Mass of Christian Burial honoring Jeannette’s life will be celebrated 11 a.m. Monday, Feb. 17 at Sacred Heart Church. Committal prayers to follow at St. Peter’s Cemetery.

Family and friends are invited to visit Sunday Feb. 16 from 2 to 4 p.m. and 7 to 9 p.m. at the PINETTE DILLINGHAM & LYNCH FUNERAL HOME 305 Alfred Plourde Parkway, Lewiston.

