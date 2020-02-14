LEWISTON – Elizabeth “Betty” M. Ames, 84, of Lewiston, passed away peacefully in her sleep at D’Youville Pavilion on Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020.

Born Elizabeth Knowles in Portsmouth, N.H. on July 19, 1935, she was the daughter of the late Charles and Elizabeth (Felch) Knowles. She lived over half her life in Maine, mostly in Mexico, but in Lewiston for the past 16 years.

She was the widow of Charles E. Ames who predeceased her in 2000. Together they formed a blended family of eight adult children.

Elizabeth retired from Western Electric when she met and married Charles. She went on to work with Western Area Agency on Aging delivering meals. She loved her clients and went above and beyond to help them. Many times her grandchildren would accompany her. When she moved to Lewiston, she found the Lewiston Senior Group. It reignited her passion for cribbage and she made many lifelong friends there. We always knew where to find her at any given Thursday. She also volunteered monthly with Seniors Plus.

She had many accomplishments over the years but her proudest moments were earning her GED in her 60’s and becoming catholic in her 70’s.

She is loved and will be missed by many.

She is survived by seven children Roger Dignard Jr. and his wife Cheryl, James Ames and Edmond Dignard, Linda Phillips and her husband Gordon, Brenda Eastman and her husband Robert, Charlene Spadea, Deb Benning and her partner Alan Richards; several grandchildren and great-grandchildren; three brothers, Alan Knowles and his wife Judy, Bruce Knowles and his wife Dianne, and Charles Knowles Jr.; and two sisters Raelene Dickens and Georgia Fitzpatrick.

Besides her husband, she was predeceased by one son, Daniel Ames.

A memorial service honoring Elizabeth’s life will be celebrated on Friday, May 8, 2020 at 11 a.m. at the Pinette Dillingham & Lynch Funeral Home. Graveside committal services will follow at 2 p.m. at the Maine Veterans Memorial Cemetery.

A memorial gathering will be held on Friday, May 8, 2020 from 9 a.m. till the time of the service at the Pinette Dillingham & Lynch Funeral Home, 305 Alfred A. Plourde Parkway in Lewiston 784-4023.

In lieu of flowers donations may be made in Elizabeth’s memory to the:

Lewiston Senior Citizens

Att: Butch Hyde

65 Central Ave.

Lewiston, ME 04240