AUBURN – Edward Alan Clark, 73, a resident of Jay, passed away Monday morning, Feb. 10, 2020 at Androscoggin Hospice House in Auburn. He was born August 16, 1946, in Attleboro, Mass., the son of Richard Clark and Eleanor (Warren) Clark. He graduated from Leavitt Institute in Turner.

After graduation, Edward proudly served in the United States Army during Vietnam. During his service he received the National Defense Service Medal, Vietnam Camp Medal, Meritorious Unit Citation and the Vietnam Service Medal.

On Oct. 17, 1982, he married Belva Durgin in East Winthrop. Edward retired from S.C.I. as a line worker. He enjoyed camping and all outside activities.

He is survived by his wife Belva Clark of Jay; his son, Michael E. Clark and his companion Stacey of Lewiston, his daughter, Michelle C. Clark and her husband Aaron of Grapevine, Texas; eight grandchildren; his sister, Roberta Stone Clark of Florida and his brothers, Russell Clark and his wife Sue of Virginia and Richard Clark and his wife Sharon of Leeds.

Messages of condolence may be sent to the family at: www.finleyfuneralhome.com.

At this time there will be no funeral services. Interment at a later date at Maine Veterans Cemetery, 163 Mount Vernon Rd., Augusta.