Tattooed Lies makes their way back to Mixers at 8:30 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 15. Female-fronted, four-piece band covers great 70’s & 80’s hits from bands such as Poison, Alice Cooper, AC/DC, Boston, Foreigner, Concrete Blonde, Styx, Firehouse, Quiet Riot, Kansas, Twisted Sister, Pat Benatar, Heart, and many more. There is no cover charge and plenty of free parking. Mixers is located at 136 Sabattus Rd., Sabattus.

