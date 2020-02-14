The two favorites at the top of the Class D South girls basketball tournament share a nickname, but that’s about it.

Class D South girls at a glance Where: Augusta Civic Center 2018-19 champion: Greenville Players to watch: Halle Pelletier, Greenville; Winnie LaRochelle, Rangeley; Logan McDonald, Valley; Ellie Leech, Seacoast Christian; Hannah Hubbard, Temple Academy; Taylor Fountaine, Forest Hills; Hope Cluff, Vinalhaven Matchup we’d like to see: Combined, Greenville and Rangeley have 42 percent of all the wins earned by teams in this field. A rematch of last season’s regional final would be the best game of the tournament. We’d be surprised if: Either Greenville or Rangeley are upset. Temple Academy, which defeated Rangeley on a last second shot, is the only team in the field with a win over either of those top two seeds. Predicted champion: Greenville.

“They play two very different styles. With Rangeley, it seems like every girl on the floor can shoot it,” Forest Hills girls basketball coach Steve Calderon said. “Greenville is the biggest team we saw. They’re a buzzsaw. They’re senior-heavy, very mature.”

Both Lakers are 16-2, with Greenville the top seed and Rangeley the two.

The D South girls basketball tournament begins at 9 a.m., Saturday at the Augusta Civic Center with No. 6 Forest Hils (8-9) vs. No. 3 Valley (8-10), followed by No. 7 Vinalhaven (4-14) vs. No. 2 Rangeley (16-2). The quarterfinals continue Monday at noon with No. 5 Temple (8-10) vs. No. 4 Seacoast Christian (11-6), followed by No. 8 North Haven (6-11) vs. No. 1 Greenville (16-2).

Valley and Forest Hills split a pair of regular-season games with each winning on the other’s court. Taylor Fountaine scored 15 points for the Tigers in their Jan. 30 44-42 win at Valley. Fountaine is a solid scoring option for Forest Hills, and Aislyn Obert has played well all season, Calderon said.

“Obert is as consistent as they come,” Calderon said.

Emily Collins and Logan McDonald give the Cavaliers a solid pair of scoring threats.

Rangeley has a first-year head coach, Brittany DiPompo, who gained valuable experience as an assistant coach to Heidi Deering in the Lakers recent deep tournament runs. With starter Olivia Pye injured and out, Rangeley has players like Winnie LaRochelle, Ellah Smith, Lauren Eastlack and Emily Eastlack taking on new responsibilities.

“We’re looking to adjust some roles,” DiPompo said.

The Lakers won a pair of games at Vinalhaven early in the regular season, both by at least 30 points.

“We got out to a great start both games out there on the island,” DiPompo said.

After Greenville and Rangeley, Seacoast Christian is the only team in the field with a winning record. Seacoast and Temple Academy played twice in the regular season, with Seacoast taking wins of 34-26 and 39-21. In the second meeting, Seacoast held the Bereans scoreless in the second quarter to pull away. Ellie Leech scored 14 points in the win for Seacoast.

Hannah Hubbard is a scoring threat for Temple.

