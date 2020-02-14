BRUNSWICK – Ronald Abbott Sr., 60, of Lisbon, who was born Dec. 23, 1959, passed away on Feb. 3, 2020 at Midcoast Hospital in Brunswick, after suffering for some time with a long illness.

For many years he worked as an auto mechanic and a construction worker. He enjoyed auto racing from the late 1970s to early 1990s, mostly at Oxford Plains Speedway, Wiscasset, and Beech Ridge. May he rest in peace and his memories always in our thoughts.

He was predeceased by his mother, Betty Abbott of Gorham; and his brother, Rodney Abbott of Gorham.

He is survived by his two sons, Ronald Abbott Jr. and his companion, Jess Russell from Sabattus, Joshua Dube and his companion, Billie Jo Pelkey of Auburn, his daughter, Veronica Sinclair and her companion, Theodore Bisson of Lewiston; his five grandkids, Bingham, Aubrey, Camden, Victoria and Aria.

A celebration of life will be held Feb. 15, 2020 at the VFW Hall on Minot Ave. in Auburn, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.