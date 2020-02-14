LITCHFIELD – Shawn Wade Metayer, 60, died of natural causes on Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020 at his home in Litchfield. Shawn was born in Lewiston to Buzzy Metayer and Andrea Metayer on July 21, 1959.

He started his career in EMS, graduating in only the second paramedic program in the State of Maine. Shawn became an early paramedic in Central Maine working for the fledgling United Ambulance Service in the early 1980s. Shawn’s leadership qualities led him to become a shift leader and mentor to his crews. Shawn’s love of service to others inspired numerous family members to join him in EMS. Following in his father’s footsteps, he later spent 25 years with the Lewiston Fire Department as a firefighter.

During his career, Shawn was honored with professional recognitions and accolades. He was part of the initial response team that aided Officer David Payne during a firefight. As with many of these heartbreaking tragedies, he carried those memories to the grave and rarely discussed them. Shawn worked full time at both public safety agencies to provide support, care, and comfort to our community.

While working in public service, Shawn entered nursing school at CMMC. He furthered his education by obtaining his master’s degree as a Nurse Anesthetist which he was most proud of. These new skills, added to his pre-hospital passion, made him an astute and seasoned practitioner. Shawn’s contribution to people, sick and injured, lasted for over 35 years. Shawn never hesitated to share his knowledge and experience, often a mentor and teacher.

Shawn and Lori’s home was open to all. From Super Bowl parties, pig roasts, and biker breakfasts, if you knew them you were invited. He loved watching sports and attending Red Sox and Bruins games. His contributions to the community, his family, and friends alike are indescribable.

Shawn is predeceased by his paternal grandparents, Norman and Gertrude Metayer, and maternal grandparents Alphonse and Annie Beauregard; and his mother, Andrea, who resided with him for 15 years.

Shawn is survived by his wife and soulmate of 25 years, Lori; and four children, his son, Bryan and wife Lauren, his daughter, Lauren and partner Kenny, his daughter Kayla, and his daughter, Katrina and husband Dann; additionally, mother of Bryan and Lauren, Joan Metayer and her partner Rodney. Shawn leaves behind his father, Buzzy, and six siblings, his twin sister Sharon and partner Randy, his brother Scott and wife Aimee, his brother Steve and wife Donna, his brother Sanford and wife Stephanie, and his sisters, Stacie and Shealie.

A funeral mass honoring Shawn’s life will be celebrated on Monday, Feb. 17, 2020 at 11 a.m. at Holy Trinity Church in Lisbon Falls. Committal services will be held later in the spring at Hillside Cemetery in Lisbon.

Family and friends are invited to a visitation that will be held on Sunday, Feb. 16 from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. at the Pinette Dillingham & Lynch Funeral Home 305 Alfred A. Plourde Parkway in Lewiston, Maine 784-4023.

Those wishing may make donations in Shawn’s memory to the

Kennebec Valley Humane Society

10 Pethaven Lane

Augusta, ME 04330