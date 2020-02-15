100 Years Ago: 1920
Never did City Hall look more attractive than on Saturday, the opening evening of the Knights of Columbus Mardi Gras. Gay with red, white and blue bunting and the banners and flags the K. of C., with booths where games of chance are. Other attractions drew the crowds, and on the stage were most popular feature of all — the Japanese tea garden was a busy scene. Here, behind a bank of palms, chandlers augmented dance orchestra of 12 pieces played thru-out the evening and here beneath colored lights were tables where one might eat gelato and consume ices attended by dear little geisha girls in Japanese costume of blue satin with pale yellow and with yellow flowers in their hair.
50 Years Ago: 1970
Marcos Restaurant has closed its doors. John F. Milo Jr., president-treasurer confirmed the closing on Friday. Actually, he said, the restaurant hasn’t been doing business since last weekend. The restaurant opened about five years ago under a different name. The building is owned by Andros Corporation. Future plans are undecided, it was reported.
25 Years Ago: 1995
Gov. Angus King is cool to the idea of raising Maine’s minimum wage to $5 an hour, but is not shutting the door on the proposal, a spokesman said Tuesday. But the Maine AFL-CIO and advocates for women plan to tell the Labor Committees on Wednesday that the time has come to help those earning the current federally based minimum, $4.25 an hour. “It’s time that those who do the least desirable and least remunerated jobs in this state and society are included in the so-called rising economic tide,” said Edward Gorham of the AFL-CIO. The Labor Committee will hold hearings on a pair of minimum-wage bills: one to index the wage annually to rises in the Consumer Price Index, and the other a straight 75 cent an hour increase.
The material used in Looking Back is reproduced exactly as it originally appeared, although misspelling and errors may be corrected.
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.
-
Sports
Bellinger, Bauer, GMs assail Astros’ scam and recent apology
-
Boston Red Sox
With Betts gone, Red Sox fill holes in outfield and at leadoff
-
Sports
Measure all NBA dunk contests against 1988, when Jordan battled Wilkins
-
Girls' Hockey
Girls hockey: Underdog Capers face unbeaten Lewiston for state title
-
Sports
Hill, Sorenson latest underdogs to give Daytona 500 a shot