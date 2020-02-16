At the fifth annual Winterpaloozah in Rangeley on Sunday, the crowds cheered for 40 canine competitors in the festival’s hugely popular keg pull contest. Whether or not each one made it to the end of the 50-foot course, all got treats and applause. Some contestants clearly were more interested in making new friends than winning. Valerie Tucker photo

Kenric Charles’ team of Belgian draft horses, Tim and Prince, greet visitors with their gentle patience and strength during the fifth annual Winterpaloozah in Rangeley on Sunday. Throughout the day, the horses pulled the old-fashioned farm wagon filled with adults and children on round-trip tours throughout the village. Valerie Tucker photo

RANGELEY — Despite the chilly weather, several hundred residents and visitors enjoyed friendly competition and socializing at the fifth annual Winterpaloozah festival on Sunday.

On Haley Pond, located behind the Rangeley Inn & Tavern, visitors enjoyed a day of kick sledding, fat-tire biking, buoy ball, cardboard sled racing and a host of other winter sports.

Verna Holman and Karen Ogulnick from the Rangeley Lakes Chamber of Commerce set up their headquarters at the Ecopelagicon store nearby, giving directions, answering questions and keeping everyone and everything organized. Store owner Linda Dexter said the Rangeley Skating Club, which co-sponsors the fundraiser, provides free skates for adults and children, providing an affordable way to get fresh air, exercise and fun during school vacation week.

Buoy Ball competitors try their best to knock a tennis ball across Haley Pond with a buoy-topped bat during the fifth annual Winterpaloozah in Rangeley on Sunday. Valerie Tucker photo

The event takes at least two dozen volunteers to coordinate, and among them were Jim and Deb Ferrara. They helped everyone try the sport of curling throughout the morning. In the afternoon, they judged the 40-plus contestants in the hugely popular dog keg pulling contest. Jill Abrahamsen and her son, Henry, brought Buttercup, a five-year-old Goldiva Golden retriever, for their canine companion’s chance to be top dog.

“She’s definitely into the race,” Abrahamsen said. “She hears Henry and his brother Clark calling for her, and she makes a beeline for them.”

