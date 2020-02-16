RANGELEY — Despite the chilly weather, several hundred residents and visitors enjoyed friendly competition and socializing at the fifth annual Winterpaloozah festival on Sunday.

On Haley Pond, located behind the Rangeley Inn & Tavern, visitors enjoyed a day of kick sledding, fat-tire biking, buoy ball, cardboard sled racing and a host of other winter sports.

Verna Holman and Karen Ogulnick from the Rangeley Lakes Chamber of Commerce set up their headquarters at the Ecopelagicon store nearby, giving directions, answering questions and keeping everyone and everything organized. Store owner Linda Dexter said the Rangeley Skating Club, which co-sponsors the fundraiser, provides free skates for adults and children, providing an affordable way to get fresh air, exercise and fun during school vacation week.

The event takes at least two dozen volunteers to coordinate, and among them were Jim and Deb Ferrara. They helped everyone try the sport of curling throughout the morning. In the afternoon, they judged the 40-plus contestants in the hugely popular dog keg pulling contest. Jill Abrahamsen and her son, Henry, brought Buttercup, a five-year-old Goldiva Golden retriever, for their canine companion’s chance to be top dog.

“She’s definitely into the race,” Abrahamsen said. “She hears Henry and his brother Clark calling for her, and she makes a beeline for them.”

