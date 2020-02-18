Under the direction of Dr. Jane Hagness, the choir of First Parish Church UCC in Brunswick will present their spring concert, “A Celebration of American Women Composers” at 3 p.m. on Sunday, March 1.
This concert will feature works of Amy Cheney Beach, Florence B. Price, and Alice Parker’s “Melodious Accord: A Concert of Praise,” which is accompanied by brass quartet and harp. Soloists are Jennifer Bates, soprano; Andrea Graichen, alto; Martin Lescault, tenor; and John David Adams, bass.
Tickets are $15 in advance, $20 at the door. Student tickets are free. Call (207) 729-7331 for tickets.
