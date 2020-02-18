TURNER — A Maine State Police cruiser pulled over on Route 4 on Monday for a traffic stop was side-swiped by a vehicle coming up behind it, according to Department of Public Safety spokesman Steve McCausland.
Trooper Connor Willard wasn’t injured, and it’s unclear if he was in the cruiser at the time. The driver, who was also uninjured, was charged with failing to move over for an emergency vehicle.
“When motorists see emergency lights, and that includes now orange for wreckers, they are to safely slow down or pull over to the left, to allow those emergency personal to work at roadside,” McCausland said.
No additional details were immediately available Tuesday morning.
This story will be updated.
