FARMINGTON — Mushroom expert and author Greg Marley will give a one-hour presentation, “Maine’s Wild Mushrooms: Forest Ecology and the World of Mycelium,” at 7 p.m. Wednesday, March 11, at UMF’s Robert’s Learning Center Room C23.

His talk will delve into the role of fungi in forest health and the complex interconnected web of life beneath our feet. The talk, sponsored by Western Maine Audubon, is free and open to the public.

Mycologist Greg Marley has been collecting, studying, eating, growing and teaching mushrooms for more than 45 years. Marley shares his love affair with mushrooms through walks, talks and classes held throughout New England. He is the founder of Mushrooms for Health, a small company providing medicinal mushroom education and products made with Maine medicinal mushrooms.

Marley is also the author of “Mushrooms for Health: Medicinal Secrets of Northeastern Fungi,” Downeast Books, 2009, and the award-winning “Chantelle Dreams, Amanita Nightmares: The Love, Lore, and Mystic of Mushrooms,” Chelsea Green, 2010.

For more information, visit western.maineaudubon.org.

