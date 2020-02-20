FARMINGTON — Healthy Community Coalition is offering a free Cooking Matters at the Store shopping tour at the Farmington Hannaford from 3:30-5:30 p.m. Wednesday, March 4.

Coalition educators will coordinate information tables with samples, recipes and activities throughout the store.

Participants will gain a variety of practical skills, including buying fruits and vegetables on a budget, comparing unit prices to find bargains, reading and comparing food labels, identifying whole grains and sticking to a budget.

At the end of the tour, participants who visit each station and complete a short survey will receive a $10 Hannaford gift card to purchase a healthy meal on the budget, a reusable grocery bag and recipe booklet with simple tips on buying healthy, low-cost foods.

For more information, contact Laura Quynn at 207-779-2928 or [email protected]

