WELD — Recent storms have increased the snow cover on the trails. Cold temperatures have kept the trails intact. All ski trails have been groomed, with a set track and are in good condition. Use caution on hills. The snowshoe trails are in good condition and sliding is fast on Center Hill. The snowmobile trails have been groomed and are in fair condition. Use prudent speeds and watch for dips in some places. The ice rink is open and there is a fire in the Yurt.

