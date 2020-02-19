Ash Wednesday

WILTON — St Luke’s Episcopal Church in Wilton will be holding a free pancake supper (pancakes, sausages, fruit, juice, coffee and tea) on Shrove Tuesday, February 25 at 6 p.m. For the sixth year, St. Luke’s will take to the streets to offer “Ashes-to-Go” in two locations. On Ash Wednesday, February 26, The Rev. Suzanne Cole (Mother Sue), St. Luke’s rector, will be in downtown Wilton from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. and then in downtown Farmington from noon until 1 p.m. “Ashes to Go” will be available to anyone who wishes the imposition of ashes and a blessing. In addition, St. Luke’s will hold an Ash Wednesday Eucharist at 5:30 p.m. All are welcome. St. Luke’s is located at 59 High Street in Wilton, at the corner of High and School Streets. For more information, please call the church office at 645-2639 or go to www.stlukeswilton.org

WILTON — February 26 is Ash Wednesday and at the Wilton Congregational Church on Main Street there will be a light supper at 5:30 p.m., in the Vestry followed by a Service of Meditation with the Service of Ashes placed on either the forehead or the back of the hand (personal preference) to signify the remembrance of the Lord and the meaning of Lent.

NORTH LIVERMORE —The services at North Livermore Baptist Church for the Easter season are: April 5 – Palm Sunday – 10:30 a.m. service. April 9 – Maundy Thursday Service – 6 p.m. April 12 – Sunrise service – 6 a.m. with breakfast to follow. Easter Cantata – 10:30 a.m. during morning service.

