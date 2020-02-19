Defending Class AA champ Oxford Hills has two players among the 10 semifinalists announced Wednesday for the 2020 Miss Maine Basketball award.

The Vikings are represented by Julia Colby and Cecelia Dieterich. The other finalists are Mt. Blue’s Lexi Mittelstadt, Gray-New Gloucester’s Jordan Grant, Messalonskee’s Gabrielle Wener, Stearns’ Katie Allen, South Portland’s Maggie Whitmore, Greely’s Brooke Obar, Freeport’s Caroline Smith and Penobscot Valley’s Lexi Ireland.

The 10 finalists for Mr. Maine Basketball are Zack Maturo, Bonny Eagle; Parker Deprey, Caribou; Simon McCormick, Cony; Jackson Curtis, Ellsworth; Henry Westrich, Bangor; Logan Bagshaw, Greely; Bryce Lausier, Hampden Academy; Isaac Varney, Hermon; Te’Andre King, North Yarmouth Academy; and Leyton Bickford, Sanford.

The winners will be announced Friday, March 6, during the annual McDonald’s Senior All-Star Games banquet at the Anah Shrine Hall in Bangor.

Mr. and Miss Basketball awards are presented annually to the state’s top senior player by the Maine Association of Basketball Coaches. Last year’s winners were Matt Fleming of Bangor and Anna DeWolfe of Greely.

