ORONO — The University of Maine recognized 2,572 students for achieving Dean’s List honors in the fall 2019 semester. Of the students who made the Dean’s List, 1,754 are from Maine, 743 are from 30 other states and 75 are from 31 countries other than the U.S.
Listed below are students who received Dean’s List honors for fall 2019, completing 12 or more credit hours in the semester and earning a grade point average of 3.5 or higher.
Please note that some students have requested that their information not be released; therefore, their names are not included.
ANDROSCOGGIN COUNTY — Livermore: Abby Castonguay, Amber Delaney; Livermore Falls: Orion Schwab; Turner: Tamra Benson, Anthony DeGone, Julia Dillingham, Chad Morin, Oren Shaw, Abigail Varney, Hannah Varney
FRANKLIN COUNTY — Carrabassett Valley: Emma Downing, Finn Mackay; Farmington: Nate Pratt-Holt, Zeke Robinson, Sara Taylor; Industry: Ellie Pelletier, Miles Pelletier, Makao Thompson; Jay: Hannah Maurais, Emily White; Kingfield: Katie Maxsimic, Avery Taylor, Seth Thomas, Mallory Toothaker, New Sharon: Andrew Gardner, Brittany Woods; New Vineyard: Courtney Withey; Phillips: Anna Zmistowski; Rangeley: Haley Morrill; Stratton: Maya Caron; Strong: Rowan Jellison; Wilton: Katie Brittain, Jessie Hutchinson, Emma Williams
UMaine fall 2019 Dean’s List