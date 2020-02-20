Are there any “good” contagious diseases our children should be exposed to 2020? In the 1950s and ’60s I saw first-hand what smallpox, red measles, German measles, mumps, whopping cough, polio, flu, tuberculosis and other diseases did to people. In my neighborhood, babies, elderly, adults and young children died. Some people were ill for months; polio was terrible, leaving people with walking issues for life.

Every year some disease(s) went through the school and every year children died, were out of school for months and some were left with issues for life. Whenever there were vaccinations to keep us safe, we lined up in the hall of the school and went into an office to get our shot. My mother was so afraid of polio that we had a shot every time the health people came to town. I never remember my family or friends’ families ever saying no to life-saving vaccinations. We knew that these diseases were “bad” and could kill or maim.

I made sure my daughter had all of her vaccinations. In the past few years, I have had vaccinations for shingles, pneumonia, tetanus and the flu. Some people believe that the diseases have been eradicated and there is no need to have vaccinations. That is not true — the diseases are still here but most people have been vaccinated against them.

There are no “good” contagious diseases in 2020. All contagious diseases are life threatening.

I will vote “no” on Question 1 to protect the people.

Crystal Ward, Lewiston

