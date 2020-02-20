UMaine

ORONO—The University of Maine recognized 2,572 students for achieving Dean’s List honors in the fall 2019 semester. Of the students who made the Dean’s List, 1,754 are from Maine, 743 are from 30 other states and 75 are from 31 countries other than the U.S. Listed below are students who received Dean’s List honors for fall 2019, completing 12 or more credit hours in the semester and earning a grade point average of 3.5 or higher.

Local students receiving this honor are: Torie Hamel of Albany Township, Emily Hanscom, Brynne Speakman, and Souix Tuttle, all of Bethel, Ray Mills and James Newkirk of Bryant Pond, Samuel Stone of Greenwood, Alison Wyman of Hanover, Dylan Richmond and Madeline Williams of Mason Township, Sadie Richardson of Milton Township, Avery Elliott of Waterford, and Kristina Wilson of West Paris.

