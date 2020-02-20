A check presented to Judy Stone, left, board member of the Center from Sandy Roderick, vice president of the Ladies Circle.

PARIS — The Ladies Circle of the First Congregational Church in South Paris made a $1,000 donation to the Western Maine Cancer Resource Center. This is the third year they have made this contribution which was made possible by the success of their annual Christmas Fair fund raiser. They are pleased to do this as the center helps so many people in our community.

