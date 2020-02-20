PARIS — The 2020 McLaughlin Garden Lecture Series continues on Wednesday, February 26, with Tom Carey’s illustrated lecture “Rocks Really Rock! in Gardens and Walls”. Carey will share how he used rocks and stones in creating functional and artistic elements in his Rumford garden.

Carey is a retired attorney. He and his wife Sally have gardened for over 40 years. They have created an extensive garden with both edibles and ornamentals around their home.

The program will begin at 4 p.m. upstairs in the historic Tribou home at 97 Main Street, South Paris, where Bernard McLaughlin lived with his wife. Tea will be served at 3:30 p.m. The tea and program are free and open to the public but donations are requested for the McLaughlin garden. This is the second of six weekly lectures. In case of inclement weather, please call the garden at 743-8820 or check the garden’s Facebook page for a cancellation.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: