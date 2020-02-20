BREWER – Scott Allen Brewer, 60, of Leeds, died peacefully Friday, Feb. 14, 2020 at CMMC.

Scott was born Dec. 18, 1959, the son of James Herbert and Madelene Hodsdon Brewer. He was educated in Sabattus and Turner schools and previously worked as a Union Boilermaker for Miller Mechanical.

He is survived by his loving wife, Clare Myrand Brewer; his son Benjamin Brewer and companion Meghan Penley, stepson James Bisson and wife Tara, stepdaughters Jessica Bisson and Julie Bisson-Rodriguez. He also leaves eight grandchildren, Sydney, London, Levi, Layla, Livia, Diego, Owen and Maya; three brothers, Randy Brewer and wife Lulu, James Brewer and wife Debbie, Kevin Brewer and wife Linda, sister-in-law Janice Brewer; and many nieces and nephews.

He was predeceased by his parents; his brother Charles Brewer, and sisters Delores Noyes, Madelyn Atwood and Laurie Neale.

Scott was very social and will be missed by his many friends and relatives. His favorite pastimes were fishing, hunting, snowmobiling, car racing, and spending time with his grandchildren.

A memorial celebration of life will be held on Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at C&J Hall, 711 Webster St., in Lewiston. A graveside interment will be held in the spring.

« Previous