Thursday, Feb. 20

Norway Selectboard 7 p.m.

Oxford Selectboard – 6:30 p.m.

Hartford Selectboard 7 p.m.

Sumner Fire Dept.  – 6:30 p.m.

Monday, Feb. 24

Paris Selectboard – 6:30 p.m.

Hebron Selectboard 7 p.m.

Waterford Selectboard – 6:30 p.m.

Tuesday, Feb. 25

Paris Planning Board 7 p.m.

Sumner Selectboard 7 p.m.

Thursday, Feb. 27

Norway Planning Board 7 p.m.

West Paris Selectboard – 5 p.m.

Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.

Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.

filed under:
Democrat Municipal Meetings
Related Stories
Latest Articles