Thursday, Feb. 20
Norway Selectboard – 7 p.m.
Oxford Selectboard – 6:30 p.m.
Hartford Selectboard – 7 p.m.
Sumner Fire Dept. – 6:30 p.m.
Monday, Feb. 24
Paris Selectboard – 6:30 p.m.
Hebron Selectboard – 7 p.m.
Waterford Selectboard – 6:30 p.m.
Tuesday, Feb. 25
Paris Planning Board – 7 p.m.
Sumner Selectboard – 7 p.m.
Thursday, Feb. 27
Norway Planning Board – 7 p.m.
West Paris Selectboard – 5 p.m.
