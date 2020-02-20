HARRISON — Loon Echo Land Trust (LELT) is joining forces with Portland Water District (PWD) and Maine Inland Fisheries and Wildlife (MDIFW) for a “Partnership” snowshoe in Harrison. The event will take place on Saturday, February 29 from 9:30 a.m.– 12 p.m. at LELT’s Crooked River Forest at Intervale preserve.

Participants will have an opportunity to learn from the experts that work to protect land, water, and wild communities in the Maine and the Lake Region while exploring a conserved forest. The snowshoe route offers opportunities to view the Crooked River, Sebago Lake’s largest tributary and the home to landlocked Atlantic Salmon and brook trout. The event is free, however registration is required online at www.lelt.org/events or by calling 207-647-4352. Participants should be prepared for 2.5 hours of moderate to strenuous activity outdoors. Snowshoes or other traction will be required. Snowshoes are available for participants to use for free.

Loon Echo Land Trust (LELT) is a member supported, non-profit land trust that works to protect the land and natural resources of the northern Sebago Lake region for future generations. Loon Echo conserves over 8,000 acres of land and manages 32 miles of hiking and biking trails in the towns of Bridgton, Casco, Denmark, Harrison, Naples, Raymond and Sebago. For more information on LELT preserves, upcoming events, or how to get involved, visit lelt.org.

