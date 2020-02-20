Vacation

February vacation is from February 17-February 21. Students will return to school on Monday, February 24. There are lots of ways to have fun over vacation. Our Oxford Hills Lady Vikings basketball team will be playing at the Cross Insurance Arena in Portland on Thursday, February 20, at 3:30 PM. Join the Oxford Hills community in cheering on our Lady Vikings! Vacation is also a great time to get out and snowshoe or ski and enjoy all of this new snow we have gotten. You can check out the trails at Roberts Farm if you are looking to get outside during vacation. Whatever you do, have a great week!

Valentine’s Day

Kindness is:

People being nice to each other – Isaac

Love and friendship – Owen

Sharing a smile with someone – Chloe P

Taking care, niceness, loving, being friendly – Keegan A

Using kind words and hanging with each other – Richard S

When someone helps me with things – Piper

Being nice and caring for each other. Being nice is the right thing. – Nyrobie

When you let someone in a game or play with new people – Brayden S.

An emotion that you can show to other people that is good; not bad – Landon

Care and love to family, friends and to the school. – Xavier

Showcase

On Monday, February 10, our Kindergarten classrooms had their first Showcase of Learning. They shared the learning that they have done in their second unit of kindergarten where they learned about wolves, owls, tadpoles, and salmon. They learned lots of facts about these animals and their habitats. They shared their work with students from other grade levels, teachers and families.

Postcard Project

Mrs. Cyr’s 6th grade is participating in the Iditarod “Postcard Project”. We are sending postcards to elementary and middle schools in 43 states and Ontario, Canada, telling them a little bit about Maine and what we are learning about dog sled racing.

In turn, we are receiving postcards back from many states! One letter was actually sent from Ontario to Minnesota via sled dog mail!

Read Aloud

World Read Aloud Day happened on February 5. The worldwide event from Scholastic and the global literacy nonprofit LitWorld calls attention to reading aloud and sharing stories. Now in its 11th year and celebrated in over 173 countries, World Read Aloud Day is a wonderful reminder of the power and importance of this best practice.

An abundance of research points to how reading aloud is both beneficial and beloved. Widely-known guidance from the American Academy of Pediatrics recommends parent-child home reading beginning from birth. A landmark report also uncovered that reading aloud to children is the single most important activity for building their knowledge for eventual success in reading. Furthermore, the Scholastic Kids & Family Reading Report™: 7th Edition shows that more than 80% of both kids and parents love or like read-aloud time because they consider it a special time together.



Project Graduation

Help support Oxford Hills Project Graduation 40th Celebration. Eat at McDonald’s in South Paris (dining room or drive thru) on February 25, from 5-7 p.m. and Project Graduation will receive 20% of all sales during that time. Thank you for your support.

Important Dates

Monday, February 24 – Ms. Nicholas class to Roberts Farm

Friday, February 28 – 6th Grade to South Paris

Saturday, February 29 – Leap Day!!

