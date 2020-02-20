AREA — Northeast Credit Union is pleased to announce that their Scholarship Program is now accepting applications for 2020. There are five different scholarships to apply for, with 24 overall opportunities for awards totaling $40,000. Scholarships are available to members in good standing who have been with Northeast Credit Union for one year or longer starting January 15, 2019. The Northeast Credit Union Scholarship Program is designed to recognize dedicated, passionate student members for their community involvement and commitment to academics.
Scholarship offerings include:
Roger G. Marois and Bart M. DallaMura Memorial Scholarships (2) $3,000 awards
Love Your Community Scholarships (8) $1,500 awards and (10) $1,000 awards
Community Champion Scholarships (2) $2,500 Scholarships
Peter Kavalauskas Memorial Scholarship (1) $5,000 award
NEW! Adult Achievement Scholarship (1) $2,000 award
For more information on eligibility requirements please visit necu.org/scholarships. Applications must be submitted on or before March 4, 2020.
Comments are not available on this story.
-
Bicentennial
On this date in Maine history: Feb. 20
-
Advertiser Democrat
Oxford goes low-tech to address ‘forever chemicals’
-
The Bethel Citizen
Bethel Pathway to extend, connect to MLT trails
-
The Bethel Citizen
Sports
-
The Bethel Citizen
AFCI News