AREA — Northeast Credit Union is pleased to announce that their Scholarship Program is now accepting applications for 2020. There are five different scholarships to apply for, with 24 overall opportunities for awards totaling $40,000. Scholarships are available to members in good standing who have been with Northeast Credit Union for one year or longer starting January 15, 2019. The Northeast Credit Union Scholarship Program is designed to recognize dedicated, passionate student members for their community involvement and commitment to academics.

Scholarship offerings include:

Roger G. Marois and Bart M. DallaMura Memorial Scholarships (2) $3,000 awards

Love Your Community Scholarships (8) $1,500 awards and (10) $1,000 awards

Community Champion Scholarships (2) $2,500 Scholarships

Peter Kavalauskas Memorial Scholarship (1) $5,000 award

NEW! Adult Achievement Scholarship (1) $2,000 award

For more information on eligibility requirements please visit necu.org/scholarships. Applications must be submitted on or before March 4, 2020.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: