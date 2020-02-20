Mountain Valley Recreational Men’s Basketball League

Archies, 12-0: Archies, Inc maintained a 2 game lead in the standings of the Mountain Valley Rec Basketball League, staying undefeated at 12-0, defeating Bessey Designs (3-9), 97-78, in what was a very close game until part way through the second half. Balanced scoring saw Craig Derouch hit for 23 points (3 threes), Garrett Clemmer 22 points, Steve Lizotte 21 (4 threes), and Kindle Bonsall 12. Bessey Designs was paced by Brandon Frey with 30 points and Kyle Rines with 16 (4 threes).

Jay (3-9) pulled off the upset of the day, with a surprise 80-68 victory over a surprised E and E Awards (6-6). Jay’s Joe Barker had 2 points (5 threes), Jake Turner 16 (3 threes) amd Ricky Parker 13. E and E was directed by the Chaisson boys, Tyler (27 points) and Cooper (23 points) while Nick St Germain had 16.

Hotel Rumford (10-2) dispatched Bethel (6-6), 97-61. Eric Canwell found his old self, hitting 8 threes and a game high 36 points. He was supported by ageless Scot New with 21 (3 threes), JT Taylor 19 (3 threes) and Brad Marshall 14 points. Bethel’s captain Ryan Kimball had 23 points (5 threes), Jarrett Bean 21 (3 threes) and Dom Haines had 13.

Ballers (1-11) tried to pull off an upset of Wentworth Woodworking/ Mac’s Car Wash (6-6), but their last shot attempt to tie fell short in a close game, 80-77. Big Matt Newell had 28 points to lead his team, Deon Cheers followed with 17, his son, Deon, Jr added 14 and Joe Gaudreau hit 4 threes and 12 points. Ballers’ Will Bean continued his good play with 22 points (3 threes), Cam Gadbois had 15, Draven Finnegan 14 (4 threes) and Keegan Davis had 12.

