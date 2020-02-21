LEWISTON — The Lewiston-Auburn Kiwanis Club, in collaboration with the Norway-South Paris Kiwanis Club, is conducting a shoe drive from now until Sunday, March 15, support community programs for local youth and children, including a college scholarship.

President Paul Gauvreau said the club is partnering with the Funds.2.Orgs network of microenterprise partners in developing nations in the Caribbean, Central America and Africa. Proceeds from the drive will be used by Funds.2.Orgs to help feed, clothe and house needy families.

The Key Clubs at Lisbon High School and St. Dominic Academy and the Scarborough Kiwanis Club are also participating in the shoe collection. They are asking for donations of new or slightly used or gently worn shoes. Shoes may be dropped off at the following locations between 8 a.m. and 2 p.m. Monday through Friday:

St. Dominic Academy, 121 Gracelawn Road, Auburn;

St. Dominic Academy, 17 Baird St., Lewiston;

Lisbon High School, 2 Sugg Drive, Lisbon;

Lisbon Community School, 33 Mill St., Lisbon; and

Lewiston-Auburn Chamber of Commerce, 415 Lisbon St., Lewiston.

For more information, contact Gauvreau at [email protected].

