Lewiston-Auburn Kiwanis Club President Paul Gauvreau presents a check to Jennifer Moody, forensic examiner for the Children’s Advocacy Center. The center has offices in Androscoggin, Oxford and Franklin counties and provides supportive investigative and treatment services to child sexual abuse victims and seeks to prevent child abuse. The Kiwanis Foundation of New England awarded a $500 grant to the center to develop educational brochures to assist child abuse victims access appropriate support services.

