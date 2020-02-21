Noble and Wells claimed Maine’s first wrestling duals state championships on Friday.

Noble knocked off fourth-ranked Oxford Hills 54-28 in the quarterfinals and then marched on to claim the Class A wrestling dual state championship at Skowhegan High School.

Noble, the top-seeded South team, defeated No. 1 North contender Mt. Ararat/Brunswick 65-16 in the finals to grab the crown.

Mt. Ararat/Brunswick produced three victories during the finals. In the 120-pound division, Brycent Kowalsky defeated Noble’s Derek Cote, 16-4, Spencer LeClair (138 pounds) pinned Cole Cadwallader at 59 seconds and Ben Laurence won the 170-pound match, pinning Levi Lamber at 3:54.

Noble’s big men finished off their team’s victory. Aaron Foley Pratt pinned Scott Sharples in the 195-pound class and Noble’s PJ Excel pinned Andy Murray at 2:12 in the 285-pound class.

CLASS B DUALS

Dexter High School overpowered Dirigo/Spruce Mountain 51-24 in the first match of the Class B dual tournament at Penobscot Vallley High School in Howland.

But Dexter fell to Wells in the championship match 50-30. Dexter won five matches, but Wells was helped by three forfeits. Wells also prevailed five classes with falls.

Belfast dispatched Mountain Valley 59-22 in the opening round.

