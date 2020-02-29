NORTH BERWICK — Cam Bourget of Lisbon/Oak Hill and Jeffrey Worster of Oxford Hills both won championship finals in their respective weight classes to lead a local contingent of wrestlers who placed at the New England Qualifer on Saturday at Noble High School.

Bourget defeated Oxford Hills’ Dillon Worster in overtime of the 182-pound final, while Jeffrey Worster pinned Blake Ouellette of host Noble to win the 220-pound final.

The top three finishers in each weight class qualified for the New England championships, which will be held March 7-8 in Methuen, Massachusetts. Saturday’s event pitted the top four finishers in each weight class from the Class A and B state finals in a double-elimination format.

Jack Tibbetts of Lisbon/Oak Hill (132 pounds) and Mt. Blue’s Tucker Nicholas (170 pounds) both lost in championship finals.

Lisbon/Oak Hill’s Dan Bolton won the 170-pound consolation final to qualify for New Englands. Mountain Valley’s Anthony Mazza (160 pounds) and Mt. Blue’s John Howard (195 pounds) both lost in consolation finals.

