NORTH BERWICK — Cam Bourget of Lisbon/Oak Hill and Jeffrey Worster of Oxford Hills both won championship finals in their respective weight classes to lead a local contingent of wrestlers who placed at the New England Qualifer on Saturday at Noble High School.
Bourget defeated Oxford Hills’ Dillon Worster in overtime of the 182-pound final, while Jeffrey Worster pinned Blake Ouellette of host Noble to win the 220-pound final.
The top three finishers in each weight class qualified for the New England championships, which will be held March 7-8 in Methuen, Massachusetts. Saturday’s event pitted the top four finishers in each weight class from the Class A and B state finals in a double-elimination format.
Jack Tibbetts of Lisbon/Oak Hill (132 pounds) and Mt. Blue’s Tucker Nicholas (170 pounds) both lost in championship finals.
Lisbon/Oak Hill’s Dan Bolton won the 170-pound consolation final to qualify for New Englands. Mountain Valley’s Anthony Mazza (160 pounds) and Mt. Blue’s John Howard (195 pounds) both lost in consolation finals.
Comments are not available on this story.
-
Business
When the tourists leave a resort town, this is where the locals go
-
Maine
State biologist on ‘personal mission’ to catch fishermen cheating in Down East derbies
-
Bicentennial
On this date in Maine history: March 1
-
Business
As construction costs climb, key projects shrink and taxpayers’ burden grows
-
Bicentennial
Colony, Chapter III: Conquest