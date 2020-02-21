Shannon Smith was guest speak at the Wilton Lions meeting about the Wilton Blueberry Festival Past and Present. They presented the festival with an $800 check. L to r Norm Crowley King Lion, Shannon Smith, and Bill Fletcher Treasurer. Submitted photo

Franklin Journal Community
