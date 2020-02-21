100 Years Ago 1920

Mrs. F. E. Mason of Mechanic Falls, received an envelope thru the mail addressed to her, in which was a dollar, and nothing else, wrapped in half a sheet of letter paper. There was not one word of writing. The postmark was Lewiston, Feb.12th. Mrs. Mason wants to know one of three things: first, was it “conscience money” and if so — whose; next, did some one wish Mrs. Mason to execute a commission and forgot the message; and last, she asked, “What do I do with the dollar?”

50 Years Ago: 1970

Members of the Y-Wives of Auburn recently presented a sum of five hundred dollars to the local Young Women’s Christian Association as its donation to the YWCA building fund. The money was raised by selling kitchen knives, stationary, and by sponsoring a card party. Mrs. Donald Ouellette, president of the organization made the presentation.

25 Years Ago: 1995

Work is progressing on fixing up the Wilton Legion Home which was badly damaged by fire, Oct. 30. Construction workers say the repairs should be done by March. The fire, which started as result of an electrical malfunction in the entryway of the one-story building. gutted the large main room and caused a lot of smoke damage in the kitchen and smaller conference room. H.L. Bickford and Sons of East Wilton was hired to do the repair work and the crew has been working since November. About a month was needed to clean out the debris before actual rehabilitation could begin.

The material used in Looking Back is reproduced exactly as it originally appeared, although misspelling and errors may be corrected.

