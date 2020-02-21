I will be voting “yes” on Question 1 on March 3 and I hope that many others will as well.

The Constitution of the United States guarantees citizens the right to be secure in their person; the right to privacy; the right to make decisions about family; and the right to bodily integrity and autonomy. LD 798, passed by the Maine Legislature, violates those rights.

Voting “yes” on Question 1 on March 3 will correct that government overreach.

I have administered thousands of vaccines during my time in the United States Navy and have received dozens of vaccines — well beyond what the average citizen receives during their lifetime. I believe vaccines work. I also believe that it is up to the individual and their health care provider to have the conversation about whether or not to accept the medical reasoning given for each vaccination.

Matthew Leonard, Auburn

