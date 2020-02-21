RUMFORD – Catherine G. Taylor, 79, died Wednesday Feb. 19, 2020 at the Central Maine Medical Center in Lewiston surrounded by her family. She resided on Spruce Street in Rumford.

Born in Rumford on July 25, 1940, she was a daughter of Fred and Pearl (Levasseur) Rice. Catherine was a graduate of Mexico High School and worked for the Rumford Hospital in Administrative Services.

She was a communicant of the Parish of The Holy Savior St. Athanasius St. John Church, she enjoyed playing cribbage, reading and knitting, what she mostly enjoyed was spending time with her family.

Catherine was married in Rumford on Oct. 10, 1959 to Arthur Taylor who survives of Rumford.

Catherine was a devoted mother and grandmother to her two sons, Arthur Taylor and his wife Deborah of San Antonio and Andy Taylor and his wife Joanne of Winthrop, two daughters, Victoria Taylor of Mexico and Jennifer Taylor and fiancé Greg Clark of Rumford; grandchildren, Catherine Garza and husband Carlos, Jessica Taylor and Ryan Taylor of San Antonio, Jonah and Jared Downs of Rumford, Jena Plourde of Portland, James Gallant of Roxbury; great-grandson, Samuel Garza of San Antonio.

She was predeceased by her parents; and two sisters, Barbara Aylward and Carol McCann.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at noon on Wednesday Feb. 26, at the Parish of The Holy Savior St. Athanasius St. John Church 126 Maine Ave, Rumford. Interment in the spring will be in St. John Cemetery, Rumford.

Arrangements are under the direction of the Meader & Son Funeral Home, 3 Franklin St., Rumford.

Those who desire may contribute to the

Rumford Hospital

420 Franklin St.

Rumford, ME 04276

in her memory.

