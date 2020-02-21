The Rangeley Skating Club and the Rangeley Lakes Chamber of Commerce are pleased to announce that the 5th Annual Rangeley Winterpaloozah!, a fun-filled celebration of winter activities and competitions for the entire family, was a huge success. The event took place on Sunday, February 16th, 10:00 AM – 3:00 PM at Haley Pond.

The Skating Club and the Rangeley Lakes Chamber of Commerce teamed up again this year to host the event, which included all the favorites from past years – skating, curling, pond hockey, fat tire bikes, snowshoes, kick sleds, horse & cart rides, marshmallow roast, snow golf, snow kite, snow castle and, new this year, Snowball “Ted” – All FREE! There was also a slate of fun, pay-to-enter competitions for the entire family, with prizes awarded to winners in each competition. Competitions included: Dog Keg Pull, Buoy Ball, Firewood Toss, Fat Tire Bike Race and the Cardboard Sled Race.

Winners of the competitions were:

Dog Keg Pull

Small Dogs – Kerry Gardner with “Oscar”

Medium Dogs – Nancy & Gary Perlson with “Scout”

Large Dogs – Sara Gould with “Tila”

Cardboard Sled (Best Design) – Moe Webber/Adelaide Dea

Cardboard Sled (Race) – Nate Beauregard

Firewood Toss

Men – Pete Clancy

Women – Bobbi Driscoll

Youth – Max LaPointe

Fat Tire Bike Race– Dustin Duchesne

Buoy Ball

Men – Jeff Berman

Women – Sarah Gagne

Teen – Ethan Hoffman

Youth – Christian Jonas

For the second year, agents from the Rangeley Border Patrol station were again on hand to meet with participants, take photos and answer questions.

Event co-organizer Karen A. Ogulnick, representing the Rangeley Lakes Chamber of Commerce, noted “We were extremely pleased with the turnout for this year’s event for all of the events at Haley Pond. We could not put on this event without the hard work of all the volunteers and we very much appreciate our sponsors who support the event. Next year, even bigger and better!”

Linda Dexter, event co-organizer representing the Rangeley Skating Club, stated “The enthusiasm for this event is increasing. We have families who plan their vacation week to include Winterpaloozah! Our goal is to make this a better event every year by adding new activities and getting more people to join in the fun.”

The committee is already tossing around new ideas and looking forward to planning next year’s 6th Annual Rangeley Winterpaloozah.

