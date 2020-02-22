AUGUSTA — For the first time since 1990, the Winthrop girls basketball team is a regional champion.

Lydia Rice made a pair of free throws with 2.4 seconds left and the Ramblers held off a final Boothbay push, winning the Class C South final 38-34 Saturday night at the Augusta Civic Center in a game that came down to the final seconds.

Related Complete coverage of the girls and boys high school basketball tournaments

Winthrop (19-2) will meet the North regional champion in the state title game next Saturday.

Aaliyah WilsonFalcone scored 12 points to lead Winthrop, which used an 8-0 run late in the third quarter to take control of the game.

Chloe Arsenault scored a game-high 20 points for Boothbay (18-3), which won both Mountain Valley Conference regular season meetings against the Ramblers.

This story will be updated.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

« Previous

Next »

filed under: