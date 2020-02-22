AUGUSTA — For the first time since 1990, the Winthrop girls basketball team is a regional champion.
Lydia Rice made a pair of free throws with 2.4 seconds left and the Ramblers held off a final Boothbay push, winning the Class C South final 38-34 Saturday night at the Augusta Civic Center in a game that came down to the final seconds.
Winthrop (19-2) will meet the North regional champion in the state title game next Saturday.
Aaliyah WilsonFalcone scored 12 points to lead Winthrop, which used an 8-0 run late in the third quarter to take control of the game.
Chloe Arsenault scored a game-high 20 points for Boothbay (18-3), which won both Mountain Valley Conference regular season meetings against the Ramblers.
This story will be updated.
Comments are not available on this story.
-
Maine
Fire destroys house in South Thomaston
-
Lewiston-Auburn
Police log
-
Nation / World
ISIS, al-Qaida join forces in West Africa
-
Boys' Basketball
AA North boys final: Red Eddies round up Rams for second regional title in three years
-
Varsity Maine
C South girls final: Winthrop holds off Boothbay for title