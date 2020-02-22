A giant slalom ski race and 5K Nordic sprint to benefit the Ski Museum of Maine are scheduled for March 12 and 14. The races are open to men and women ages 50+. Divisions are men and women age 50-59, 60-69, 70+. Winners in each division will receive medals at the post race awards celebrations. A skimeister trophy for a man and woman will be presented to the best overall skier in alpine and Nordic combined.

The third annual Legends giant slalom race begins at 1 p.m., Thursday March 12 on the Boris Badenov trail at Mt. Abram. Registration is from 9 a.m. to noon at the Mt. Abram main lodge or in advance online at www.skimuseumofmaine.org.

TheTom Kendall Nordic Legends 5K begins at 1 p.m, Saturday March 14 at Black Mountain in Rumford. Registration is from 9 a.m. to noon at the XC Stadium headquarters building or in advance online at www.skimuseumofmaine.org.

The registration fee is $35 for each race if pre-registered or $40 the day of the race. Discounted lift and trail passes are available at Mt. Abram and Black Mountain on the day of the event. Information on the races is available by phoning the Ski Museum at 207-265-2023, or online at skimuseumofmaine.org.

