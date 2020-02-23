Ingredients:
6 ounces white chocolate chopped
1 1/2 cups unsalted butter chopped
2 2/3 cups caster sugar (superfine)
1 1/2 cups milk
2 cups all purpose flour
2/3 cup self-rising flour
1 1/2 teaspoon vanilla extract
3 eggs (room temp)
Directions:
Preheat oven to 300 degrees. Combine white chocolate, butter, sugar and milk in a large saucepan; stir over low heat until smooth. Pour mixture into a large bowl; cool for 15 minutes.
Whisk in sifted flours, extract and eggs. Pour mixture into greased and floured pan; bake for 1 1/2 hours or until toothpick comes out clean.
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.