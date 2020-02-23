Ingredients:

6 ounces white chocolate chopped

1 1/2 cups unsalted butter chopped

2 2/3 cups caster sugar (superfine)

1 1/2 cups milk

2 cups all purpose flour

2/3 cup self-rising flour

1 1/2 teaspoon vanilla extract

3 eggs (room temp)

Directions:

Preheat oven to 300 degrees. Combine white chocolate, butter, sugar and milk in a large saucepan; stir over low heat until smooth. Pour mixture into a large bowl; cool for 15 minutes.

Whisk in sifted flours, extract and eggs. Pour mixture into greased and floured pan; bake for 1 1/2 hours or until toothpick comes out clean.

