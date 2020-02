POLAND – Beloved wife and mother, Susan Bowie, born July 19, 1957 to Richard and Nancy Clifford of Poland, Maine, passed away unexpectedly at home on Feb. 8, 2020.

She is survived by her parents; her brother, Rick Clifford and his wife, Terri; her husband of 42 years, Donald Bowie Jr.; and her daughter, DeAnna Bowie; as well as many extended family members.

« Previous