LEWISTON – Ernest C. Lavoie, 95, of Lewiston, died Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020 at Central Maine Medical Center following a short illness. He was born in Stockholm on August 24, 1924, the son of the late Clovis and Palmyre (Ouellette) Lavoie and had been a resident of this community for most of his life.

He was married to Flora (Richards) Lavoie on March 4, 1946. She died on April 27, 2005. Ernest was a proud member of the U.S. Army having served in WWII. He was a parishioner of the Basilica of Sts. Peter & Paul.

He is survived by two daughters Lorraine Colson and her husband Herve of Bowdoin and Connie Cote and her husband Joseph of Lewiston; one granddaughter Mary Gagnon; and two great-granddaughters Paige and Katelyn Gagnon. He was predeceased by two sisters Edna and Melida, and by three brothers Richard, Maurice and Aldrick Lavoie.

Online condolences and sharing of memories may be expressed at www.lynchbrothers.com .

A Funeral Mass honoring Ernest’s life will be celebrated on Tuesday at 11:00 a.m. at the Basilica of Sts. Peter & Paul (Lower Chapel). Committal services along with a military honors service will follow at St. Peter’s Cemetery. Visitation will be held on Tuesday from 9 a.m. till the time of the service at the Pinette Dillingham & Lynch Funeral Home, 305 Alfred A. Plourde Parkway in Lewiston 784-4023.

