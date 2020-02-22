LEWISTON – Paula Joyce (Carey) Boutin of Turner, passed away on Thursday Feb. 20, 2020 following a long illness, with her husband and daughters by her side.

Born in Eagle Lake on April 10, 1944, the daughter of Phillip and Regina (Saucier) Carey. She was a 1962 graduate of Lewiston High School and later a graduate of Bernard’s School of Hairdressing and Cosmetology.

On Jan. 2, 1965 she married the love of her life, Robert Boutin who were married for 55 years. In her younger years she was a respected cosmetologist and hairmaker and raising three girls. Paula enjoyed spending time and vacationing with her husband, children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

She is survived by her mother, Regina Carey of Auburn; her husband Robert Boutin of Turner; three daughters, Celeste (Boutin) Rines and husband Andrew of Turner, Michelle (Boutin) Prince and husband Brian of Monmouth and Nicole (Boutin) Fournier and husband Martin of Turner; six grandchildren, Sarah, Adam, Seth, Emma, Sophia and Samuel; three great-grandchildren, Vivian, Thomas and Violet; and her beloved dog, Daisy.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Monday Feb. 24 at 1 p.m. at Holy Cross Church. Committal Services to follow at St. Peter’s Cemetery. Family and friends are invited to visit on Monday Feb. 24, from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at Pinette Dillingham & Lynch Funeral Home, 305 Alfred Plourde Parkway, Lewiston, ME 04240. 784-4023.

