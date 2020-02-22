LISBON – Irene Dubois Gross, 65, passed away peacefully in her home Feb. 13, 2020 after a courageous battle with cancer. The daughter of Germaine and Willard Dubois, Irene was born in Lewiston and grew up in Lisbon.

A member of the LHS graduating class of ‘72, she went on to work at Maine Electronics in the art department. Irene loved the work she did and the friends she made there, but left after 10 years to start a family. She raised two daughters, Nerissa, and Serena, whom she loved and cherished. Once her children were grown, Irene returned to the workforce both as a caregiver at Androscoggin Home Healthcare and as a cook in the Lisbon School Department, where she worked for 20 years. Whether old or young, Irene was always taking care of others. She especially loved being around children and they were fond of her, too.

In her free time, Irene enjoyed tending to her flower garden, relaxing at the ocean, kayaking, reading, and having game nights with friends. She was an incredible cook and a gifted photographer. Irene loved going on adventures, including a recent trip to Italy with one of her daughters. She had so many plans for retirement, and was very sad to be leaving her friends and family behind way too soon. Through it all, she never lost her wonderful sense of humor.

Loved by many, Irene will be dearly missed, especially by her children and sisters, Jackie Dubois and Linda Bowie.

As per Irene’s request, there will be no memorial service.

For those who would like to honor her memory, donations may be made to The Dempsey Center in her name.

